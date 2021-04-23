WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 333,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

