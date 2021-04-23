Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CMPGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 59,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

