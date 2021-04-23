Monetha Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Monetha has a market cap of $15.08 million and $1.24 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.16 or 0.00670376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.13 or 0.07964043 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

