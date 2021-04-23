Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0089 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $68.36 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,742.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.81 or 0.04605268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00469299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $828.32 or 0.01632415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00686540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.38 or 0.00489497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00064599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.51 or 0.00428662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004502 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,332,261,136 coins and its circulating supply is 7,670,761,136 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

