Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Intel by 140.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 186,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 108,568 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,182,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $203,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.