CFO4Life Group LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.60.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

