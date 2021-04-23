Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.98. 19,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.83 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

