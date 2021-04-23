Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 78 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,267.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,318.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,882.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

