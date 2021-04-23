Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Shares of NYSE:CMRE remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 371,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Costamare has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

