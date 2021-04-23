Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

