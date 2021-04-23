Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 507,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $2,136,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Liquidia by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 227,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

