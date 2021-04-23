ImageCoin Achieves Market Cap of $423,970.31 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $423,970.31 and approximately $177,987.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,096,463 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.