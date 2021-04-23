Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.04. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 6,457,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

