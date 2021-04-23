Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

