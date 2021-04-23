Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QCOM traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $135.58. 280,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,435,291. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

