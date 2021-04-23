Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of SBSI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,058. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

