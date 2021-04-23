Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. 33,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,727. The firm has a market cap of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

