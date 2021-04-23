Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 185,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,881. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd
