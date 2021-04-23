Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 185,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,881. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.