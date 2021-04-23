$98.90 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report sales of $98.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $499.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $545.60 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $546.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

FREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.45. 246,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,416. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

