iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

