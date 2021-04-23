Intersect Capital LLC Sells 919 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.50. 23,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.