Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,951. Vicor has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.