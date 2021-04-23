Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 113.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 325,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,972. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

