Minereum (MNE) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $71,837.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00662168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.99 or 0.07914483 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,918,333 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

