L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.22

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 219028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIQUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

