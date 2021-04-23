CrossAmerica Partners LP Declares Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 265.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 91,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The company has a market capitalization of $763.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

