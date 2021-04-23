$4.33 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $4.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $17.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. 304,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $18,279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

