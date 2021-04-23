Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

