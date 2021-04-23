Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $8.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.36 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $35.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $36.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.15 billion to $38.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22. Chubb has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Chubb by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 111,039 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

