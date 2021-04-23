Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.55.

Athersys stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $365.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 259,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 533,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

