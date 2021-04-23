ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASE Technology’s earnings. ASE Technology posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASE Technology.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

