Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. 41,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $20.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
