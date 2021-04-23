Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. 41,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

