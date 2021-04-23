Private Ocean LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $134.04. 58,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

