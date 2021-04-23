McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 5.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 809.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $618.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.60.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

