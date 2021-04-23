The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $134.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

