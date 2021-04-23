SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issues Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $45.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.22. The company had a trading volume of 999,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.12. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.59.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

