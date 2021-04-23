Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVDA traded up $14.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $608.44. 196,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.60 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

