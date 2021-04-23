ShipChain Price Hits $0.0039 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $932.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.