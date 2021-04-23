Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.80 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,691.96 or 0.99926021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00642431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.05 or 0.01027113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPACAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.