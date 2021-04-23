Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $444,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 231.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 663.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 991,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,780. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.