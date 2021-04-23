$12.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $12.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.60 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $50.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.42 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.03 billion to $61.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

SYY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

