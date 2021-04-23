Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

AVA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 458,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

