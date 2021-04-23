Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.75 EPS.

STX traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. 181,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Argus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.