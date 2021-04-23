Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 1,981,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

