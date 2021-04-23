dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $29.04 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00005705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $29.04 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00669998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.77 or 0.08191890 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.