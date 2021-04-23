Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will report $270.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.50 million and the lowest is $244.67 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $306.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CATM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 865,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardtronics by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 302,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

