Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

DPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

DPM stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.71. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.15 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

