Morgan Stanley (MS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) recently:

4/21/2021 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

4/20/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 12,109,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

