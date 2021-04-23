Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fiserv traded as high as $126.41 and last traded at $126.29, with a volume of 98643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.

Several other research firms have also commented on FISV. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 60,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

