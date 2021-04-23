Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

